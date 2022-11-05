Ahead Of Malabar 2022, Indian Navy Chief Meets Counterparts From Japan, Australia & US

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of Navy Staff met his counterparts from Japan, Australia, and the US before the commencement of Malabar 2022 on Saturday and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the future editions of the exercise. Notably, Admiral R Hari Kumar is on a five-day visit to Japan from November 5 to 9.

Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta also arrived at Yokosuka, Japan on November 2 to participate in the International Fleet Review (IFR) and Exercise Malabar – 2022. The presence of these indigenously built ships of the Indian Navy will be an opportunity to showcase the ship-building capabilities of Indian Shipyards during a large international gathering.

Admiral R Hari Kumar on 5-day visit to Japan

According to the schedule, Admiral R Hari Kumar will witness the IFR conducted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) at Yokosuka on November 6 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of its formation.

Japan is currently hosting the Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) and India is acting as one of the Observer Navies. The CNS will attend the 18th WPNS on November 7-8 at Yokohama.

After representing India at the IFR and WPNS, he will also attend the inauguration of the 2022 edition of Exercise Malabar, being held at Yokosuka with the participation of Australia, Japan, and the USA. Exercise Malabar was initiated in 1992.

Admiral Kumar would interact with his counterparts and other Heads of Delegations from close to 30 countries participating in the IFR, WPNS, and Malabar.

IMAGE: @indiannavy - TWITTER