AIIMS COVID Task Force Chairman Hails Crash Course Programs Launched By PM Modi

Dr. Naveet Wig Chairman of AIIMS COVID Task Force appreciated the launch of six customized crash course programs for COVID-19 frontline workers. Under the crash course programs, 1 lakh frontline workers in the country will be trained within the coming two to three months, PM Modi announced yesterday. He said that the initiative will help a lot to improve the skilled health services at the doorstep. He stated the importance of both skilled medical and non-medical help during the ongoing pandemic and said that the step towards training frontline workers will help in taking care of the patients at different levels.

Dr. Wig also highlighted the importance of being on alert and acting smart as the virus has not been eradicated even though the daily number of cases reported has reduced. He emphasized conducting COVID-appropriate behaviour, wearing clean masks, and getting vaccinated.

PM Modi launches COVID crash course

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched six customized crash course programs for frontline workers. The crash course programs were launched under the Skill India campaign via video conferencing. The Prime Minister informed that efforts are being made to train and prepare one lakh frontline workers within the time frame of coming two to three months. The crash course was launched at 111 training centres across the 26 states. Training under the crash course will be imparted to six customized job roles- Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support. The scheme has been designed under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 with a total financial expenditure of Rs. 276 crore.

