AIIMS Taskforce Head Calls For Caution As States Begin Relaxing COVID-19 Lockdown Norms

As the number of COVID-19 cases started to drop after a devastating second wave, some parts of the country are now slowly being opened. However, medical experts have warned that the pandemic is not over yet and everyone needs to be extremely cautious.

Head of the Medicine Department at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Dr. Naveet Wig has emphasized the need to exercise diligence in following COVID-appropriate behaviours post unlock.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Wig said, "Unlock has to take place very slowly. Hotspots have to be taken care of. We must be ready to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, and must personally ensure that we and our families will not get infected. COVID-19 has not gone. There are 10 lakh, active COVID-19 patients, in the country today."

"We cannot eradicate it so we have to strictly follow COVID-appropriate behaviours. The onus is on the people to ensure that there are no hotspots in our area. There should not be any panic for the third wave provided we do localized unlocking. Wherever there are hotspots, we cannot unlock," he added.

Wig said that everyone should get vaccinated which prevents COVID-19 deaths when asked about a CMC Vellore study that said that fully vaccinated people offer 77 percent protection against hospitalization.

'Vaccine will prevent you from dying': Dr. Wig

He stated "So many studies will come and say different things. Regardless of what they say, people have to take the vaccine. It will prevent you from dying of COVID-19 and lead to less severe COVID if you get it. Vaccination should start from villages, where healthcare infrastructure is weaker. We have to also understand the 'Prime and boost' approach of vaccination. People call it mixing but I call it 'Prime and boost'. Countries should come together and figure out an approach because it will lead to greater immunity."

COVID-19 In India

India reported 80,834 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 13, the lowest single-day increase in 71 days, bringing the total number of cases to 2.94 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry, with 1.32 lakh patients recovering from the infection during the same time period. On March 31, the country had reported 72,330 new cases, with 81,466 positives on April 1.

Meanwhile, India's Health Ministry reported 3,303 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3.70 lakh, with a fatality rate of 1.26 percent. In India, there are 10.26 lakh active cases, or 3.49 percent of the entire caseload. However, 2.80 crore patients have recovered from the virus, bringing India's recovery rate to 95.26 percent, the highest in the world, according to the Health Ministry, which also stated that 25.31 crore individuals had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

(With Agency Inputs)