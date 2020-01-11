'Sukhoi-30MKI Squadron Will Hugely Enhance Operational Capabilities': Air Chief Bhadauria

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday said that a new Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron is being inducted at Thanjavur and it will hugely enhance the operational capability of the Indian Air Force.

"In Thanjavur, we are forming a new Su-30 squadron that will primarily have a maritime role. They will be the part of southern air command and will add huge capacity from the point of view of operational capability," said the Air Chief Marshal.

"It will also have offensive and defensive roles that these aircraft can perform," added Bhadauria.

Resurrection of The Tigersharks

Indian Air Force had stated that the 222 Squadron 'The Tigersharks' of Indian Air Force was revived on Wednesday with state of the art Su-30 MKI Multirole Fighter aircraft. The squadron was raised with Sukhoi Su-7 aircraft at Ambala on 15 September 1969. The Squadron is highly decorated for its role in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

Earlier on January 1, the Indian Airforce had taken to its official Twitter handle and informed about The Tigersharks being resurrected with Su-30 MKI.

#Resurrection: 222 Sqn 'The Tigersharks' got resurrected today with state of the art Su-30 MKI Multirole Fighter aircraft. Raised on 15 Sep 69 with Su-7, the Sqn was later equipped with #MiG27 Ground Attack Aircraft prior to getting numberplated in 2011.#IAF #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/eUZunY3EQl — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 1, 2020

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on CDS

The Air Chief Marshal in his statement also spoke about the creation of Chief of Defence Staff post. "Whatever it takes to build a new joint infrastructure & bring jointness, we've already started taking steps. Idea is to synergise & bring the cost down, & deliver bigger punch with the resources we have," said Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

(With inputs from ANI)