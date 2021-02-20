Air India Flight Hits Pole While Landing At Vijayawada Airport, Right Wing Damaged

On Saturday evening, an Air India flight had a minor crash while landing at the Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram. The flight hit an electric pole while landing at the airport. As per an official statement, no injuries have been reported due to the mishap. Significantly, airline authorities have ordered an investigation into the matter.

"An Air India flight coming from Doha met with a minor accident at Vijayawada International Airport in Gannavaram today. All passengers are safe. When the flight was about to land, its wing hit a light pole. The light pole broke and fell down. The flight wing is slightly damaged. This incident happened at 16:54 IST," Airport director G Madhusudan Rao told ANI.

"There were 64 passengers in the flight excluding the crew. Nobody is injured and all are safe," he added. The flight from Doha was headed to Vijayawada and then to Trichy. Out of the 64 passengers, only 19 were headed to Vijayawada.

As per ANI sources, the flight pilot had followed the leading margin instead of the central yellow line which caused the accident. The flight's right wing sustained minor damage due to the incident. "AI Express flight IX-1676 that arrived from Doha at Vijayawada Airport at 16:50 hours today. While the flight was proceeding from runway to Bay No 5 the captain followed the leading margin line instead of the central yellow line. The flight's right wing got minor damage. Air India staff and technical personnel are attending," ANI sources said.

