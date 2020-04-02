The Debate
Air India To Operate Flights To Shanghai & Hong Kong For Obtaining Medical Supplies

General News

Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal stated that the national carrier will operate cargo flights from Delhi to Hong Kong & Shanghai on 4, 5 Apri to get medical supplies

Air India

On Thursday, Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal stated that the national carrier will operate cargo flights from Delhi to Hong Kong and Shanghai on April 4 and 5. This will enable India to get medical supplies from China. While acknowledging that Air India faced regulatory hurdles from the Chinese side, Bansal mentioned that the approval was finally granted on Thursday. At the same time, he highlighted that the Hong Kong authorities granted permission much faster.  

Read: Vistara Asks Staff To Self-quarantine As Goan Passenger On Mar 22 Flight Tests COVID-19 Positive

Air India signs contract with 4 nations

Additionally, Bansal revealed that Air India had entered into a contract with 4 countries- Germany, Canada, France, and Ireland. According to this agreement, a total of 18 one-way flights will be operated on a commercial basis to these countries whereby foreign nationals can leave India. The flights will come back to the country with no passengers on board. Currently, all the domestic and international flight operations have been suspended till April 14. This decision was taken after a few countries requested assistance in repatriating their citizens from India. At this juncture, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri added that Indians stuck abroad will have to wait for the end of the lockdown.

Read: Personnel Involved In Cargo Flight Ops Must Have Protective Gear Like Masks, Gloves, Says DGCA

Passenger category aircraft can be used for cargo operations

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday granted permission for the passenger category aircraft to be used for cargo operations. There has been a demand for transporting essential commodities and medical equipment in the wake of the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this permission is subject to conditions specified by the DGCA.

For instance, requisite approval from Flight Standards and Airworthiness directorate must be sought. Dangerous items, such as lithium batteries and oxygen canister will not be allowed on board. Cargo will be permitted only in the approved stowage locations such as closets and overhead stowage bins. Also, the cargo should neither interfere with the closing and latching of the compartment nor should it prevent impede an emergency evacuation. 

Read: 'Cargo Flights Will Be Used To Transport Medical Equipment, Essential Goods To N-E': Jitendra Singh

Read: Indian Students Stranded In UK Due To COVID-19 Travel Ban Urge PM Modi For Rescue Flight

