Air India One, Meant To Fly VVIPs Including PM, Arrives At Delhi After Delays

After a 15-hour flight from Worth Airport in Texas, the first specially modified Boeing 777 aircraft, part of the Air India One fleet for Very Very Important Persons (VVIPs), landed in New Delhi on Thursday. The VVIP Air India One aircraft that will be used to fly the President, Vice-President, and the Prime Minister.

The B777 aircraft was scheduled to be delivered by aircraft manufacturer Boeing to Air India in July, but its delivery was delayed twice — once in July for a few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then in August for a few weeks due to technical reasons.

The aircraft is equipped with an advanced communication system which allows availing audio and video communication function mid-air without being hacked. It is also capable of countering missile threats with its own missile defence system, called the Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS), which the US agreed to sell at a cost of USD 190 million.

The modified aircraft is set to match the US President’s Air Force One in terms of security measures.

The Air India One landed at the Delhi airport at around 3 pm on Thursday. Currently, it will be used to fly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, and other senior dignitaries of the country.

As per reports, another custom-made B777 plane for the travel of VVIPs is likely to be received from Boeing during a later date. These two aircraft were part of Air India's commercial fleet for a few months in 2018 before they were sent back to a Dallas facility to get an advanced upgrade.

Pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and not of Air India will be operating the two aircraft during travel by VVIPs, according to government officials.

Currently, the President, Vice President and PM fly on Air India's B747 planes, which have the call sign Air India One. Air India pilots fly this aircraft for the dignitaries and the Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) maintains them. When the aircraft is not flying the dignitaries, they are used by the Indian national carrier for commercial operations.

The Centre has already initiated the process of divestment of its stake in Air India, which has a debt of over Rs 60,000 crore. However, the process has been postponed due to the pandemic and lack of buyer interest.

