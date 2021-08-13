Air India Pilot Capt. Zoya Agarwal To Represent India For Generation Equality At UN

Captain Zoya Agarwal, who first made news in January when she led an all-female crew on India's longest non-stop commercial flight from San Francisco to Bengaluru, is now breaking new ground in her career as a pilot. Captain Agarwal earned another feather to her hat this week when she was named as the United Nations' Generation Equality representative. The United Nations featured India and Air India on International Youth Day for the first time to raise awareness among young people.

Captain Zoya Agarwal to represent India at UN

"I am so humbled and privileged. I have represented our country as the flag carrier of Air India which is so close to my heart, on a platform like UN women. I’m so honoured to carry the national flag all across the world, with so much pride and humility," Captain Zoya Agarwal said on Thursday.

Captain Zoya Agarwal, inspiring the next generation of women to never give up on their dreams, said that even though everyone around her tried to discourage her from attaining her goals, she continued believing in herself and remained focused.

Captain Zoya noted, "I am really grateful to our government to get this opportunity to serve the nation in this uniform with pride and to my airline which allowed me to reach here to be able to represent India on the global platform of UN women. I am a spokesperson for generation equality and international youth day. I am standing next to a stellar woman like Greta Thunberg who always inspired me with her global initiatives towards our beautiful mother nature. Truly humbled and honoured."

Generation Equality

At the age of eight, Captain Zoya dreamed of touching the stars, and now she is the Commander of Air India, flying Boeing 777 aircrafts all over the world. Regardless of the challenges, she believes that every woman should dream and trust in herself to achieve her goals. Captain Agarwal stated, "My dream started when I was 8 years old. I wanted to touch the stars. I want to tell every girl child and woman to continue dreaming irrespective of the environment. Please dream and give all your hard work and dedication. Do not give up."

Captain Zoya Agarwal is an Air India commercial pilot and commander. After creating history in aviation in January this year by operating the longest non-stop commercial flight by any airline to India, Captain Agarwal is now in command of the San Francisco-Bengaluru flight.

(with inputs from ANI, Image: @ZoyaCaptain/Twitter/PTI/AP)