Air India Pilots Demand Details Of The UK Coronavirus Strain From Management

Air India pilots have demanded the management of the airline to provide them with details of the 'distinct phylogenetic cluster of Sars-CoV-2' that has been discovered in the United Kingdom on Tuesday. In a letter to its director of operations, the pilot association pointed out that the airline has been at the forefront of ferrying essential cargo, relief missions, and conducting evacuation and repatriation flights around the world from the beginning of the pandemic. Hence, the pilots require all the information that can be provided to them regarding the new strain of coronavirus and the company is duty-bound to do so.

Pilots demand details of the deadlier variant of Sars-CoV-2

The letter read,:“The company is duty-bound to procure and disseminate information pertaining to Covid-19. In this regard, we demand that the company procure information from the labs and promptly inform all pilots who have tested positive as well as pilots who may test positive in the future if they are infected with this deadlier variant of Sars-CoV-2."

“We demand this in the interest of the country, the frontline workers of Air India, and their families to ensure that this deadlier lineage does not get a foothold into our homes. We are hopeful that the company and the government will not hesitate to promptly provide this crucial information," the letter reportedly added.

On December 22, Air India had directed its crew members to remain isolated in their allocated rooms for the complete duration of stay during layovers at all domestic and international stations due to concerns over the new strain of COVID-19. Earlier, on December 21, an Air India official had said that “no decision has been made” regarding the flights from the foreign nations. As per a circular which is addressed to all their pilots and cabin crew, the airline said that keeping the health risks into consideration, crew laying over at all domestic and international stations are strictly directed to remain isolated.

