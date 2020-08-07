Kozhikode Air India Crash LIVE Updates: Plane With 184 Onboard Skids Off Runway, Rescue On

Ambassador of India to UAE Pawan Kapoor says that helpline numbers will soon be updated in the Embassy website. Air India express stated that help centres are being set up at Sharjah & Dubai
Kerala chief minister pinarayi vijayan expressed shock over the tragic mishap of the Air India Express at Kozhikode airport this evening. The CM asked all govt agencies to engage in rescue operations using all government facilities.
The CM has deputed A C Moideen, minister for local bodies, to coordinate the rescue operations. AC Moideen has already left for Karipur from Thrisur. CM also has deputed an IG of Police to oversee the rescue operation. Fire and Rescue teams of two district's also have been engaged. Health authorities have been instructed to provide all possible medical aid to save lives of victims.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the phone about the Karipur plane crash. The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that a team of officials including Kozhikode and Malappuram District Collectors and IG Ashok Yadav had arrived at the airport and were participating in the rescue operation.
Unconfirmed reports have emerged that some people, including the pilot, have died. Several people were injured. The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that the state government has taken steps to provide treatment to the injured and all other facilities. The Prime Minister promised all the assistance of the Central Government. The CM said that all the mechanisms of the state government will be used to deal with the emergency.
Tragic day for Kerala. First the deaths in Munnar & now this: I hear both pilots have died. Hope rescue efforts will succeed in saving all the passengers #KozhikodeAirCrash https://t.co/Jd6ZjgzkHH— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 7, 2020
Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2020
Devastating news from Kozhikode, Kerala. I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident carrying several passengers on Air India flight.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 7, 2020
In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Shocked to know of the #AirIndiaExpress tragedy in Kozhikode. Hope and prayers for all on board.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 7, 2020
Understand that @NDRFHQ is being rushed to the spot. #KeralaRains #airindia
Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 7, 2020
Saddened to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Hon Home Minister @Amitshah Ji has given direction to the concerned agencies for rescue program. I pray for the safety of passengers.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 7, 2020
The unprecedented tragedy at Calicut has shocked our collective conscience. Pray to the almighty for the well being of passengers and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 7, 2020
Urge the Congress friends to extend all efforts in rescue efforts.
Air India Express Flight No IX 1344 from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway. We pray for well being of passengers and crew and will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates.
Our helplines 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575
NDRF DG SN Pradhan speaking to Republic said, "There was waterlogging on the runway. The aircraft dropped some height. NDRF team will be reaching in 30 mins. I have been told that front part damaged badly and passengers are there onboard."
Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2020
Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.
Sources have reported that 17 people have moved to mercy hospital in Kondotty, 20 people to relief hospital in Kondotty, 10 to MIMS Kozhikode.
Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support.— Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 7, 2020
Air India Express flight from Dubai with 191 passengers on board crash lands at Calicut, airplane has broken in to 2 pieces.— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) August 7, 2020
The pilot is reported to be dead. My condolences with his family 🙏🏻 We pray for the well-being of every traveller#AirIndiaExpress pic.twitter.com/lP59JATVWs