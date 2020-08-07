Kozhikode Air India Crash LIVE Updates: Plane With 184 Onboard Skids Off Runway, Rescue On

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the phone about the Karipur plane crash. The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that a team of officials including Kozhikode and Malappuram District Collectors and IG Ashok Yadav had arrived at the airport and were participating in the rescue operation.

Unconfirmed reports have emerged that some people, including the pilot, have died. Several people were injured. The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that the state government has taken steps to provide treatment to the injured and all other facilities. The Prime Minister promised all the assistance of the Central Government. The CM said that all the mechanisms of the state government will be used to deal with the emergency.