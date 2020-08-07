Last Updated:

Kozhikode Air India Crash LIVE Updates: Plane With 184 Onboard Skids Off Runway, Rescue On

In a massive development, AirIndia Express aircraft from Dubai to Calicut with 184 passengers has skid off the runway, crash landing at Karipur Airport, Calicut

Suchitra Karthikeyan
21:51 IST, August 7th 2020
Ambassador of India to UAE: 'Helpline numbers to be set up'

 Ambassador of India to UAE Pawan Kapoor says that helpline numbers will soon be updated in the Embassy website. Air India express stated that help centres are being set up at Sharjah & Dubai

Follow twitter handle to know more on helpline: https://twitter.com/cgidubai

21:45 IST, August 7th 2020
Kerala CM deputes AC Moideen for rescue operations

Kerala chief minister pinarayi vijayan expressed shock over the tragic mishap of the Air India Express at Kozhikode airport this evening. The CM asked all govt agencies to engage in rescue operations using all government facilities. 

The CM has deputed A C Moideen, minister for local bodies, to coordinate the rescue operations. AC Moideen has already left for Karipur from Thrisur.  CM also has deputed an IG of Police to oversee the rescue operation. Fire and Rescue teams of two district's also have been engaged. Health authorities have been instructed to provide all possible medical aid to save lives of victims.

21:42 IST, August 7th 2020
PM Modi speaks to CM Vijayan on Kozhikode crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the phone about the Karipur plane crash. The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that a team of officials including Kozhikode and Malappuram District Collectors and IG Ashok Yadav had arrived at the airport and were participating in the rescue operation.

Unconfirmed reports have emerged that some people, including the pilot, have died. Several people were injured. The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that the state government has taken steps to provide treatment to the injured and all other facilities. The Prime Minister promised all the assistance of the Central Government. The CM said that all the mechanisms of the state government will be used to deal with the emergency.

21:28 IST, August 7th 2020
Politicians react on aircrash

 

21:28 IST, August 7th 2020
AI issues helpline numbers

Air India Express Flight No IX 1344  from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway. We pray for well being of passengers and crew and will keep you updated as and when we receive further updates.

Our helplines 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575

21:28 IST, August 7th 2020
NDRF DG says 'Waterlogging on the runway'

NDRF DG SN Pradhan speaking to Republic said, "There was waterlogging on the runway. The aircraft dropped some height. NDRF team will be reaching in 30 mins. I have been told that front part damaged badly and passengers are there onboard."

21:22 IST, August 7th 2020
Home Minister condoles tragedy

 

21:21 IST, August 7th 2020
Rescue mission underway

Sources have reported that 17 people have moved to mercy hospital in Kondotty, 20 people to relief hospital in Kondotty, 10 to MIMS Kozhikode.

21:21 IST, August 7th 2020
CM Pinarayi Vijayan issues statement

 

pointer
Manjinder Sirsa expresses condolences

 

