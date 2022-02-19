Air India To Fly 3 Planes From Ukraine Between Feb 22-26 To Bring Indians Home Amid Crisis

With reports of Russia's possible invasion, Air India on Friday night said that it will operate three flights between India and Ukraine later this month.

#FlyAI : Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022



Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents.@IndiainUkraine — Air India (@airindiain) February 18, 2022

For this purpose, Air India has decided to utilise its Boeing 787 Dreamliner. A single Boeing 787 Dreamliner can accommodate as many as 256 passengers. The Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an official statement mentioning this action has been taken with 'demand from Indian community students in Ukraine'.

"Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents," wrote the Airline.

Indian Embassy's advisory

The Embassy in Ukraine has advised the Indian citizens to particularly students, to leave the country in view of uncertainties of the current situation. It has also advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

On Wednesday, February 16, the Indian embassy in Kyiv retorting to the appeals of arrangement of flights from Ukraine had urged students "to not resort to panic" and book the earliest available as well as convenient flights for India. It also added that more flights are being planned to meet the additional demand and details regarding the same will be shared shortly.

The embassy has also ensured that it continues to monitor developments in the country.

"We are aware that many Indian students are presently in Ukraine & their families are anxious about their wards, particularly about getting flights to India," the embassy stated.

Russia-Ukraine tensions

Tensions have been escalating in Kyiv as Moscow has deployed thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border, raising concerns about an invasion. In the face of mounting fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the US as well as several other countries have issued directives for its citizens in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his address to the nation shared that his army is stronger than it was before. Russia is said to have amassed an estimated 130,000 troops near the Ukraine border.