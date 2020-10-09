Air India To Operate Additional Flights From Delhi To Sydney From Oct 10

Air India has announced that it will resume operations of additional flights from New Delhi to Sydney between October 10 and 14 under the Unlock 5 scheme. On Twitter, the national carrier said, "Air India will operate additional flights from Delhi to Sydney between 10th & 14th October 2020".

Air India will operate a flight from Delhi to Sydney on 7th October 2020.



Very few seats are available due to limitations on booking imposed by Australian Authorities.



Booking will open today at 1800hrs(IST) through AI Website, Booking Offices and Call Centre.

All the scheduled commercial flights were suspended in India on March 25 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the government to impose a strict lockdown to contain the spread of infection.

Air India to operate more flights

Similarly, Air India will operate more flights between India and UK from 30th Oct to 29th Nov. The bookings can be done through the website, booking offices, call centre and authorised travel agents. The carrier will also operate additional flights between India and France from 1st Nov to 1st Jan 2021.

Air India earned a revenue of Rs 2556.60 crore from flights that have been operated under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 31, informed Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Central government had started the mission in May to help Indian citizens stranded in different countries return home through special international flights.

