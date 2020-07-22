Airport Authority Of India Updates Quarantine Guidelines For Delhi Airport Passengers

Airport Authority of India has rolled out new quarantine measures for the passengers arriving at the Delhi Airport. As per new guidelines issued on July 21, all travellers arriving via overseas flights will be required to register for institutional quarantine for at least 7 days, with another 7 days of home quarantine at their own expense. The passengers will also have to undergo mandatory health screening including a primary screening by Airport Health Officials (APHO).

Additionally, anyone deboarding an overseas flight will have to go through secondary screening at an approved Delhi Govt kiosk to ensure that the respective passenger has no temperature or any COVID-19 related symptoms. After the health check-ups, the passengers will then be directed to isolate themselves for a total of 14 days, with at least 7 days in any one of the Delhi government's approved quarantine centres.

While all passengers have been advised to do online check-ins and carry contactless boarding passes, at the Domestic flight transfer area, passengers boarding further flights will have to get the health screening done once again by re-entering departure's entry gate.

Separate triage for some states

For the passengers from states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, the health officials have set up a separate triage facility at Meeters and Greeters area and the travellers are advised to report directly there.

Guidelines are exempted for pregnant women, children below 10 years of age or anyone in an emergency such as a death in the family (proof to be reviewed). An undertaking needs to be signed and emailed to airportcovid@gmail.com for the same with mandatory documents such as medical certificate, death certificate, passport copy and flight tickets.

Guideline for Vande Bharat flight

For the domestic passengers, anyone asymptomatic after mandatory health screening post baggage reclaim will be allowed to take an exit. Masks have been made mandatory.

Passenger arriving on the Vande Bharat flight or a connecting domestic flight will have to follow quarantine norms of destination state if they do not exit the airport. Such travellers will not be put under institutional or home quarantine in Delhi.

