AAI Issues Advisory For Passengers Ahead Of Possible Resumption Of Domestic Flights

With the nation awaiting new guidelines from the Centre for the fourth phase of lockdown, the Airports Authority of India on Saturday issued an advisory for passengers. The advisory stated that there is a possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon. It further stated that wearing a mask, carrying a hand sanitiser, and registration on the Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory for the passengers while travelling.

With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, #AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitizer, keep docs handy & register on #AarogyaSetuApp. #AAICares pic.twitter.com/N6ooZIoOsc — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 15, 2020

Lockdown 4.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Tuesday, had said that the lockdown 4.0 will have a "completely different form", with new rules. PM Modi had also said the guidelines will come before May 18. Officials said greater relaxations and flexibility will be seen in the lockdown-4, which will begin on Monday, with gradual reopening of railways and domestic airlines while powers will the given to states and union territories to define COVID-19 hotspots. The final guidelines will be issued by the home ministry only after going through suggestions of state governments. State governments and union territories administrations were supposed to submit their recommendations by Friday.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Scheme to kickstart the economy

Meanwhile, the Modi government has announced a slew of measures under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme which will benefit migrants, working class, farmers, MSMEs, etc. In the first tranche of economic relief, the FM announced reforms that involved 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for businesses, Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund, redefining 'MSME', disallowing global tenders upto Rs 200 crores, Rs.30,000 crore liquidity facility for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs, Rs.90,000 crore liquidity injection for DISCOMs among a few.

In the second tranche, nine measures were announced toa id migrant workers, street vendors, small farmers, self-employed people. Among them were free food grains, nationalised ration card, affordable rental housing for urban poor, etc.

In its third tranche, 11 measures were announced - of which 8 of them focused on strengthening infrastructure, capacities, and building better logistics in agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry, while the rest three pertained to governance and administrative reforms.

