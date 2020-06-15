'Attempts Being Made To Mislead Youth': Akal Takht Chief Clarifies On 'Khalistan' Remark

Acting Jathedar of the Akhal Takht on Sunday said that his remarks that every "Sikh wants Khalistan" were misinterpreted and many "adverse agencies" are making attempts to mislead the youth and inciting Sikhs through social media.

'Attempts to mislead the youth'

In a fresh statement issued from Talwani Sabo in Punjab's Bathinda, Giani Harpreet Singh said, "Many adverse agencies are making attempts to mislead the youth by misinterpreting his meaningful statement. Such adverse forces are doing this for their political benefit by pushing Sikh on the path of terrorism and inciting Sikhs through social media."

The Jathedar, or leader, of Sikh's highest temporal seat Akal Takht, added that those who are spewing venom against Sikhs are followers of same hate politics and terrorism. Banned radical groups, which are operating from overseas, played up the statement made by Jathedar as a propaganda tool to stir up the sentiments on social media creating a flutter in various circuits.

'Beware of such people...'

"In fact, my statement has hurt those who want to define Sikh with false and hateful idea forcibly attached to the political ideology of Khalistan, people want to satisfy their bosses by inciting them on social media. Beware of such people and create a political movement within the democratic structure so that people from all walks of life in the Punjab region can enjoy a state like Sher e Punjab," Giani Harpreet Singh said.

"Sikhism could not be defined by the idea of Khalistan alone, Sikhism is the global idea and this idea should bring peace to the world," he added.

According to Gurmat ideology, the concept of Halemi Raj or Begumpura fully expresses the Sikh sentiments and the Indian constitution also gives every Sikh the right to carry out this struggle peacefully at the political level within a democratic structure, he said.

"Sikhs always wanted to be treated equally and justify as they also want to treat others the same way Sikhs have shown this during the regime of Maharaja Ranjit Singh," Giani added. According to ANI, at a press conference on June 06, to mark the 36th anniversary of Army operation to flush out militants from the Golden Temple premises, Giani Harpreet Singh had allegedly made separatist remarks.

