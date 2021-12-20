Akali Dal Demands Retired Judge-led Committee To Probe Sacrilege Attempt At Golden Temple

Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said that a committee under retired judge should be formed to investigate the sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar. Attacking the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, he said that the grand old party did politics when sacrilege happened in the previous government but did not take any action.

"Punjab CM, deputy CM should remember that when sacrilege happened in the previous government, you did politics on it. You failed to catch the accused. You spent the whole five years to insult the Badal government. Because of your government's inaction, such an audacious incident has occurred," Badal said.

He added, "I don't want to do politics, we want culprits to be caught. Since no culprit was caught in the last five years, they were emboldened. It's sad they have formed an inquiry committee of deputy CM. A judge should have been on the committee. This shows that they don't want to catch culprits."

Sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple

A man was beaten to death by irked devotees after he allegedly attempted to commit sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday. The incident occurred during the evening prayers when the man allegedly attempted to desecrate the Holy Guru Granth Sahib with a sword.

The Punjab government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the sacrilege attempt at the Golden temple. The SIT headed by DCP, Law and Order of Amristar, has been directed to produce the report by Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), an organisation responsible for the management of gurudwaras, has formed an SIT to probe the sacrilege attempt.

In another incident on Sunday, a man was allegedly beaten to death by locals in Punjab's Kapurthala district for allegedly disrespecting the 'Nishan Sahit' at Nizampur Gurudwara. However, police said that they have not found any evidence of the desecration of Nishan Sahib.

In an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network, Jalandhar IG GS Dhillon said," We have not found any evidence of desecration of Nishan Sahib and Guru Granth Sahib. Therefore, there is no sacrilege attempt to have taken place in Kapurthala".

