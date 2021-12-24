Akali Dal Leader Bikram Majithia's Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected By Mohali Court

The Mohali Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia. The senior SAD leader has been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NPDS) Act.

An FIR has been lodged against Akali Dal leader and former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case at the State Crime Police Station, Mohali. According to police sources, the case has been registered under Sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS on the basis of a report filed by ADGP Harpreet Sidhu.

"The current dispensation i.e. the Congress-led government has left no stone unturned to misuse its powers and position for wreaking vengeance upon its political opponents. To target the Applicant/Petitioner is one of the major election planks of the current government. To fulfil its election stunt, the Congress government of the State of Punjab has been day and night browbeating officers to register false cases against the senior leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal including the Applicant/Petitioner," Majithia mentioned in his plea.

The plea added, "It is pertinent to mention here that in his public life, the Applicant-Petitioner has remained MLA for three consecutive terms and has also had the privilege of serving as a Cabinet Minister in the State Government with important portfolios including Revenue, Renewable Energy, NRI Affairs etc. There has been no allegation of any kind of misconduct in any of the decisions taken by the Applicant-Petitioner as a Minister in any of the departments, even by the opposition. This only goes to show that the present case has been falsely and baselessly planted on the Applicant-Petitioner."

SAD leader booked under NDPS Act

On Monday, Majithia, 46, was booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act on the basis of the 2018 status report of the investigation into drug racket in the state. The report was filed by anti-drug special task force chief Harpreet Singh Sidhu in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of ex-union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. He had earlier denied all charges against him. According to Republic sources, the legislator has reportedly gone underground to evade arrest. A Look Out Circular has also been issued against Majithia which prevents him from fleeing abroad.