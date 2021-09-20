Akhada Parishad Chief Mahant Narendra Giri Found Dead In UP's Prayagraj; Seers Seek Probe

In a shocking incident, the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad Acharya Narendra Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Monday. Sources have stated that Mahant Narendra Giri's body was found hanging in suspicious circumstances in Baghambari mutt in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has taken to Koo to condole the demise of the revered spiritual leader. Yogi Adityanath said, "The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. It is prayed to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow."

Prayagraj Inspector General Kavindra Pratap Singh said that his body was found hanging by the rope. The forensic team was present at the site. The IG further revealed that a detailed suicide note was found which mentioned multiple names including those of the disciples. The post mortem will be conducted on Monday and cremation will take place tomorrow, said the IG while also appealing to everyone to maintain peace.

Seers threaten protest, demand probe on Narendra Giri's demise

The Police has launched an investigation into the matter as Mahant Narendra Giri was an influential figure and his death in such a manner has raised many questions. Several seers have expressed shock at the sudden death of the spiritual leader. The seers have threatened to protest while demanding that CM Yogi Adityanath launch an investigation into his death.

"We have got to know he passed away suddenly, it's not possible. We want an investigation of his death. We demand administration and from UP CM to launch an investigation and bring out truth otherwise whole state and Nation will protest," the Madhu Cakha temple priest said on Acharya Narendra Giri's mysterious death.

"This news is shocking to all of us. It is heart wrenching to come to terms that Maharaj is not amongst us. It's a personal loss to me as he has showered his blessings on me many times," UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said while speaking with Republic Media Network. The UP Deputy CM also said he is awaiting a report on the investigation into the death of the spiritual leader.

Mahant Narendra Giri had become the chief of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad in 2016 after replacing Mahant Gyan Das. He was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh, in April this year after contracting COVID-19 but was discharged subsequently and was in his recovery.

Political leaders condole demise of Acharya Narendra Giri

Expressing sadness of the passing away of Mahant Narendra Giri, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the demise of the spiritual leader and praised him for his contributions to society.

"Received sad information about the departure of revered saint Mahant Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad. The contribution made by Pujya Swamiji, who dedicated his life to the cause of Sanatan Dharma, in the welfare of society will always be remembered. May God place the Mahant's soul at his feet," Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also condoled the demise of the spiritual leader. Yadav took to Twitter and called Narendra Giri's death 'irreparable loss'.