Akhilesh Yadav Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Visit To Samajwadi Cadre In Haridwar

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday morning has tested positive for COVID-19. Most recently, the SP leader was in Haridwar for two days where had met party workers. He is currently under home isolation.

Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to inform those who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested.

"Just now I have got to know that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have isolated myself and I am getting treated at home. I request everyone who came in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and stay in isolation for few days," tweeted the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

à¤…à¤­à¥€-à¤…à¤­à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤Ÿà¥‡à¤¸à¥à¤Ÿ à¤•à¥€ à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥‹à¤°à¥à¤Ÿ à¤ªà¥‰à¤œà¤¼à¤¿à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤µ à¤†à¤ˆ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚à¤¨à¥‡ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥‡ à¤†à¤ªà¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡ à¤…à¤²à¤— à¤•à¤° à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤µ à¤˜à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¥€ à¤‰à¤ªà¤šà¤¾à¤° à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥‚ à¤¹à¥‹ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤



à¤ªà¤¿à¤›à¤²à¥‡ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¥‹ à¤²à¥‹à¤— à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥‡ à¤¸à¤‚à¤ªà¤°à¥à¤• à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤†à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚, à¤‰à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥‡ à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¤®à¥à¤° à¤†à¤—à¥à¤°à¤¹ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤•à¤¿ à¤µà¥‹ à¤­à¥€ à¤œà¤¾à¤à¤š à¤•à¤°à¤¾ à¤²à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ à¤‰à¤¨ à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¤à¤• à¤†à¤‡à¤¸à¥‹à¤²à¥‡à¤¶à¤¨ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤°à¤¹à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥€ à¤µà¤¿à¤¨à¤¤à¥€ à¤­à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 14, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav's vaccine controversy

In January, before the countrywide vaccination drive began, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav had sparked a controversy by saying that he does not trust the vaccine as it is given out by the BJP government. He had also claimed that if his party comes to power they will ensure free vaccine to everyone. He went on to say that this is BJP's vaccine and so he does not trust it. Akhilesh Yadav was also criticized for calling "BJP's vaccine" and insulting scientists and doctors of the country. Later on, he sent out a clarification mentioning he did not insult the scientists who developed the vaccine.

Uttar Pradesh COVID-19 cases

The state is recording the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 with 18,021 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. A total of 85 deaths were also recorded on a single day. Lucknow is reporting the highest number with 5,382 followed by Allahabad which recorded 1,856, Varanasi with 1,404, Kanpur with 1,271, and Gorakhpur with 602 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hrs.

On Wednesday, UP minister Ashutosh Tandon has also tested positive for COVID-19.