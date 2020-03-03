Alert Across Agra, Over 6 Suspected Cases Of Coronavirus Detected

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in India with every passing hour. Six cases with high viral load have been detected during sample testing in Agra. These are the ones who have come in contact with the COVID-19 patient from New Delhi, reported yesterday. They have been kept in isolation. Their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation.

Read: Coronavirus: Agra hotels, tourists sites told to report arrival of visitors from Italy, Iran, China

Contact tracing of the persons who have come in contact with these six persons is also simultaneously being done through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) network.

Hotels, tourist sites in Agra also have been instructed to inform the office of Chief Medical Officer as soon as visitors from Italy, Iran or China arrive so that they can be screened for coronavirus infection. The office of CMO, Agra has communicated the message to everyone.

Read: Coronavirus: Public Health & Journalism are public goods; must follow the virus, not money

There is scare across India now with State governments assuring all kinds of precautions. Proper screening of passengers at Airports especially traveling from countries like Italy, Austria, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand is taking place.

India’s aviation regulator has told the nation’s airports to screen passengers arriving from four more countries, namely Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Read: 'True leader' would be focused on averting crisis to be unleashed by coronavirus on India: Rahul Gandhi

The screening must be ensured immediately "once they step out of the specific locations at all the airports and getting the self-declaration form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the health and family welfare ministry”. In this regard, DGCA said all airlines should make an in-flight announcement in flights coming from these countries.

After two cases have been reported positive in Delhi and another In Telangana, Union Health Minister Harshvardhan has assured proper screening to take place at all airports of India. Union minister also laid down several measures to be taken to ensure safety. All measures of containing the Virus are being taken and panicking will not help anyone, is the message Union health minister sent across to everyone.

Telangana government has decided to set up a 24/7 helpline service to assist the people who are experiencing symptoms related to the new coronavirus. The decision was taken after a first confirmed case was detected in Hyderabad.

The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,000 after more people died at its epicenter in China, as cases soared around the world.

Read: WHO chief says 'we are in uncharted territory' as coronavirus spreads

(Image credit-AP)