AMU Doctor Suspended For 'negligence' As First COVID-19 Patient Dies In Aligarh District

Following the first death due to novel Coronavirus in Aligarh, the District Administration on Tuesday suspended a doctor at Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for alleged medical negligence. The deceased identified as Merajuddin was a 55-year-old man who was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening with breathing problems.

'Strict action is being taken against both nursing homes'

According to officials, first, he was shifted to the isolation ward on April 19 and then later placed on a ventilator. The medical college did not inform the district administration and Merajuddin was tested positive forCOVID-19 the next day. Speaking about the case, Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan said the district health department alleged that the hospital authorities did not inform about the case in time, and the delay could lead to the exposure of several people.

Moreover, two corona positive cases were also detected in the district on Tuesday. "We summoned the doctor as he hid the patient's information from us. On the advice of a nursing home, Merajuddin even went to get an x-ray in another nursing home. Strict action is being taken against both nursing homes. Moreover, the AMU professor Dr Anjum Chugtai has been suspended for not adhering the COVID-19 protocol," he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Arvind Kumar, Aligarh SSP crime, said that a case has also been filed against Merajuddin's family, under lockdown violation and Pandemic Act. "At present, all family members of Merajuddin has been kept under quarantine as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 and their samples will be collected and sent for virus testing," Kumar said.

As many as 153 fresh Coronavirus cases, including 65 from Agra and 33 from Rae Bareli, were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total count of such cases in the state to 1,337 from 53 districts, the health department said. Three COVID-19-related deaths were also reported, taking the death toll due to the disease to 21 in the state.

"Two deaths were reported from Moradabad and one from Aligarh," Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director and State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), said in a statement issued in Lucknow. The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to 18,985, including 15,122 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,259 patients have been cured/discharged while 603 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With agency inputs)