All Jihadi Networks In India Funded By Foreign Entities, Says Assam CM; Seeks NIA Probe

After 16 Jihadis and their module got busted in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that all Indian networks of Jihadis funded by foreign soil are spreading their network. CM Biswa informed that he is in talks with the government of India and Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning the matter and would want to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Providing details of the crackdown operations, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "During the probe, we found that its all India network Jihadis, supported by foreign soil".

He mentioned that the state government cannot approach Interpol without the home minister.

Responding to recent arrests of persons allegedly linked to terror outfits, Assam CM said, "We had a long history of preventing Islamic aggression, we defeated them 17 times".

He stress that he is in touch with the Government Of India and when Home Minister will come to the state, a discussion on the transfer of the case to NIA will be held.

Assam Police on Jihadi crackdown

According to Assam Police intelligence sources, Deoband is a common connection among the Jihadis and CAA and NRC tools of radicalization. They further mentioned that Jihadis from Bangladesh mostly visit India on religious and medical visas.

"CAA and NRC a major tools to radicalise youths both in India and Bangladesh", the Assam Police said.

Jihadis have confessed during police interrogation that they used various tools for radicalisation starting from distorting the personality of Mahatma Gandhi to popularising radical Islamic literature.

As per the intelligence sources, following the recent arrests of Jihadis in the State, India has been following strict measures while issuing visas to Bangladeshi nationals

(Image: PTI)