All Monuments, Museums Protected Under ASI To Reopen From June 16 As COVID Cases Drop

Quick links:
As COVID-19 cases continued to drop nationwide, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), on June 14 notified that all centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under the ASI will be opened from Wednesday, June 16th.
In April, Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (I/C) Prahlad Singh Patel had ordered to shut all monuments/ sites and museums under the ASI for the public as an aftermath of a disastrous COVID-19 wave then.
Vide an order dated June 14, the culture ministry said, "Considering the prevailing situation, now, it has been decided that all the Centrally Protected Monuments/Sites and Museums (under ASI) shall be opened from 16.06.2021."
The notification ascertained that the flow of visitors would be regulated and adherence to State and District COVID appropriate guidelines would be maintained.
Establishing the same on Twitter, Prahlad Singh Patel said, " Today @MinOfCultureGoI has@ASIGoIApproval has been given to duly open all the monuments of India from 16 June 2021. Tourists can visit the monuments following the Corona rules. Good luck to all."
आज @MinOfCultureGoI ने @ASIGoI के सभी स्मारकों को 16 जून 2021 से विधिवत खोलने की स्वीकृति प्रदान की है ।पर्यटक कोरोना नियमों का पालन करते हुए स्मारकों का भ्रमण कर सकते हैं ।सभी को शुभकामनाएँ @PMOIndia @JPNadda @incredibleindia @tourismgoi @NMANEWDELHI @ngma_delhi @NMIHACM pic.twitter.com/zJYAXTfNE7— Prahlad Singh Patel (@prahladspatel) June 14, 2021
Even last year, all monuments and sites maintained by ASI were closed due to a frightful rise in COVID-19 numbers.
Stringent restrictions in place to 'break the chain' for transmission of coronavirus contagions have been eased in some states in light of decelerated COVID-19 infections. Simultaneously, localised lockdown and curfews continue to exist.
Despite lockdown and night curfews in these states, few relaxations have been permitted:
New Delhi
Assam
Government employees who received both vaccine jabs and are fully inoculated have been asked to report to offices from Monday.
Karnataka
Punjab
Shops trading non-essential commodities are allowed to function till 6 pm.
Tamil Nadu
Meanwhile, the Haryana government has opted for an odd-even scheme to reopen shops, gyms, sports, complexes with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.