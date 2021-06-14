All Monuments, Museums Protected Under ASI To Reopen From June 16 As COVID Cases Drop

As COVID-19 cases continued to drop nationwide, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), on June 14 notified that all centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under the ASI will be opened from Wednesday, June 16th.

In April, Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (I/C) Prahlad Singh Patel had ordered to shut all monuments/ sites and museums under the ASI for the public as an aftermath of a disastrous COVID-19 wave then.

Vide an order dated June 14, the culture ministry said, "Considering the prevailing situation, now, it has been decided that all the Centrally Protected Monuments/Sites and Museums (under ASI) shall be opened from 16.06.2021."

The notification ascertained that the flow of visitors would be regulated and adherence to State and District COVID appropriate guidelines would be maintained.

Establishing the same on Twitter, Prahlad Singh Patel said, " Today @MinOfCultureGoI has@ASIGoIApproval has been given to duly open all the monuments of India from 16 June 2021. Tourists can visit the monuments following the Corona rules. Good luck to all."

Even last year, all monuments and sites maintained by ASI were closed due to a frightful rise in COVID-19 numbers.

Relaxation of COVID curbs pan India

Stringent restrictions in place to 'break the chain' for transmission of coronavirus contagions have been eased in some states in light of decelerated COVID-19 infections. Simultaneously, localised lockdown and curfews continue to exist.

Despite lockdown and night curfews in these states, few relaxations have been permitted:

New Delhi

CM Kejriwal informed via a press statement that places of worship will reopen on Monday but visitors are disallowed for now.

Restaurants to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.

Malls across Delhi will now open on all days from 10 am to 8 pm.

One weekly market per municipal zone is now allowed.

Salons, beauty parlours and barbershops have been granted permission to function.

Assam

Government employees who received both vaccine jabs and are fully inoculated have been asked to report to offices from Monday.

Karnataka

Industries can function with a 50 per cent workforce adhering to COVID-19 norms.

Production units, establishments and industry engaged in textiles permitted to operate at 30 per cent staff strength.

Autos and taxis allowed to ply with not more than 2 passengers at any point.

Construction activities can resume while shops dealing with construction materials can now do business if they are not in the notified containment zone.

Parks to open from 5 am to 10 pm.

Punjab

Shops trading non-essential commodities are allowed to function till 6 pm.

Tamil Nadu

State-run liquor stores and salons in TN have been permitted to operate.

Restaurants, bakeries, tea shops and parks have received permission to open.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has opted for an odd-even scheme to reopen shops, gyms, sports, complexes with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.