New Parliament Building: Huge Halls To Picturesque Galleries, Check Its Stunning Features

As the Nation is ready to celebrate the 74th Republic day, the new abode of the constitution or the new parliament building nears its construction, according to PTI.

The new parliament building is all set to be open by the end of this month. The internal finishing work is at the precipice of being completed.

The announcement regarding the opening of the new Parliament building is anticipated shortly. Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Development, stated in November 2022 that the government will choose the day for the new Parliament building's opening.

Sources from the government added that the final decision regarding the holding of the upcoming budget session in the new parliament building is yet to be taken.

The new abode of the Prime Minister under the new Parliament building comes under the revamped Central Vista project which includes total restructuring of the three-km area around Rajpath, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and India Gate.

What all the new Parliament building has?

The part of the project entails the construction of a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

The national emblem has been placed in the new structure, which will have a triangle shape. The bronze, 6.5-meter-tall national symbol is cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building and weighs 9,500 kg. The new Parliament building has also been given room and scope for the exhibition of artworks.

The new structure will have six granite sculptures honouring notable individuals, four galleries for each of the two Houses of Parliament, three ceremonial foyers, as many India galleries, and one gallery honouring the Constitution. The Indian knowledge tradition, Bhakti tradition, Indian scientific tradition, as well as monuments, have received enough attention. The artworks would represent Indian identity and ethos, both culturally and historically, the authorities said.

The new structure would also have a regal Constitution Hall to highlight India's democratic history, a lounge for lawmakers, a library, many committee rooms, dining places, and plenty of parking. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the cornerstone for the new Parliament building in December 2020.

The tender for the construction of this project was awarded to TATAs.