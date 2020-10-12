Allahabad HC To Hear Hathras Case; Victim's Family & UP Administration Officials To Appear

After taking suo-moto cognizance into the case, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court is all set to hear the Hathras case in which a 19-year-old girl lost her life after allegedly being gang-raped by a group of men.

A two-judge bench of Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Rajan Roy will hear this case at 2 pm on Monday for which the victim's family has also been summoned. Additional Chief Secretary, Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi, DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, DM of Hathras Praveen Kumar Laxkar and SP Hathras have been asked to be present in court during the hearing.

On Sunday, the victim's brother stated that the family will not travel at night to Lucknow to appear before the High Court. "We've made it clear that we'll not travel during the night. We've been asked by police to be ready to leave for Lucknow by 5.30 am tomorrow," said the victim's brother to news agency ANI. Assuring their safety, newly-appointed Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal stated that a DSP rank officer and an SDM rank magistrate will be present during their journey to Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh government has named AAG Vinod Shahi as the special advocate to represent it. Currently, a 3-member SIT comprising of Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup, DIG Chandraprakash, and Commandant Poonam is probing into the case.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation lodged an FIR in the Hathras case on Sunday. The FIR has been registered under IPC 307 (Attempt to murder), 376 (gang rape) 302 (Punishment for murder) and the SC/ ST Act.

It is pertinent to note that the autopsy report of the victim stated that she was 'not raped.' UP Additional DGP Prashant Kumar quoting the same report had said that 'neck injury and trauma' was the cause of death. He had warned of strict action against those who will claim otherwise in order to 'fan caste tensions'.

