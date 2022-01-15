Alwar MP Demands CBI Probe As Medical Report Rules Out 'rape' Of Mentally-challenged Girl

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case of a mentally challenged girl, who was found bleeding and in a distressed state in Alwar. In this regard, he has written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In a letter, Balaknath said, "On January 11, 2022, a mentally challenged minor girl was sexually abused and no action has been taken yet and the accused are still at large. The Police department in Alwar has ruled out apprehensions of rape. It looks like the case is being suppressed. I appeal that the case of a mentally challenged minor girl in Alwar should be investigated thoroughly and she should get justice. The state government should let CBI investigate this case."

The Rajasthan Police had earlier said that it appeared to be a rape case but maintained that anything conclusive could be said following the findings of the medical report. Late on Friday, cops, citing the medical report, ruled out apprehensions of rape. They said that they were yet to establish how the girl sustained severe injuries on her private parts.

Rajasthan BJP demands CBI probe after medical report rules out 'rape'

The Rajasthan BJP has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. "We demand a CBI inquiry to find out the truth. The police have taken a U-turn in the case. Crime in a peaceful state like Rajasthan has increased in the last three years," BJP state president Satish Poonia told reporters on Saturday.

Targeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Poonia said that the Congress leader's poll slogan in Uttar Pradesh is 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' but ignored what happened in Rajasthan. On the other hand, AICC secretary and Uttar Pradesh co-in charge Dheeraj Gurjar said that Priyanka spoke to the girl's father and assured him of all possible help.

"Priyanka obtained details of the case from the Chief Minister, requested him to take care of the girl's family and her treatment, and demanded immediate action against the guilty," Gurjar said.

Meanwhile, CM Ashok Gehlot urged all political parties to allow to probe the matter "independently and expeditiously."

Image: Twitter/@MahantBalaknath, PTI