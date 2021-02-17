Amazon's 'Make In India' Push Big Boost To Manufacturing Industry; To Cut China Sourcing

On Tuesday, Amazon India officially announced on Twitter that it will soon start manufacturing Fire TV Stick in India, marking the first device ever to be made in the nation. This initiative will help in boosting Indian innovation in manufacturing, driving economic growth and creating new jobs. An updated version of the Fire TV Stick along with the Fire TV stick lite will have enhanced features including full- HD streaming, HDR support and Dolby Atmos, and more. The device starts at Rs 2999 in India.

We’re excited to announce our 1️⃣st device manufacturing line in India & contribute to the #MakeInIndia initiative.



This will:



Boost Indian innovation in manufacturing 🤝

Drive economic growth 📈

Create jobs 💼https://t.co/qrgt0tqVSa@GoI_MeitY @PMOIndia @Chetankrishna — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) February 16, 2021

Later this year in Chennai it will partnership with Foxconn's subsidiary, Cloud Network Technology. This would strengthen 'Make in India' initiative. Earlier, Amazon was largely sourcing its Fire TV Stick from China and Taiwan for the India market.

Tamil Nadu has been an essential partner for Amazon India & we are excited to launch our 1st manufacturing line in Chennai. This contributes directly to the local economy & showcases India’s ability to produce world-class products. @CMOTamilNadu @Guidance_TN @muruganandamias — Amazon India News (@AmazonNews_IN) February 16, 2021

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced the news on Twitter and said Amazon will commence manufacturing electronics products in India.

Held a very good conversation with @AmitAgarwal and @Chetankrishna of @amazonIN today. Delighted to share that soon Amazon will commence manufacturing of electronics products like FireTV stick in India. pic.twitter.com/BRpnUG6fA5 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 16, 2021

The minister put out a series of tweets about the virtual discussion and asked Amazon India to help in taking products made by Indian artisans and Ayurvedic products to global markets through its platform. He urged the e-commerce major to also select a few villages in India and develop them as fully digital villages and said this will further our mission of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered. Under PM Modi's leadership India is attracting some of the biggest investment giants, he added that.

Atmanirbhar Bharat push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government has placed much importance on going "vocal for local" while also encouraging startups and entrepreneurship culture to develop in the country. The Government has highlighted the need for manufacturing indigenous products to give a boost to the country's economy and moving towards self-reliance while the Union Budget 2021 also pledged enough funds for infrastructure in this regard.

As the world economy took a massive blow due to the Coronavirus pandemic and countries realised the risk of depending on a single country China for their manufacturing demands is like putting all eggs in one basket, India hopes to attract significant foreign investment in the manufacturing sector. A majority of the nations such as the US, Japan, South Korea rely on China; however, they are contemplating making the switch after China's debacle in managing the deadly virus outbreak. Countries have also insisted on their corporations to either relocate production units or set up alternate units outside China.

