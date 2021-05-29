Ambuja Neotia Opens A 58-bed COVID Care Centre In Kolkata's New Town

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 in India, Ambuja Neotia has opened up a 58-bed COVID Care Centre in New Town, Kolkata. The COVID Care Centre which has been named - Vinod Neotia Covid Care Centre commenced its operations on Friday. The COVID Centre is located adjacent to Bhagirathi Neotia Woman and Child Care Centre in New Town. The Ambuja Neotia COVID Care Centre is equipped with facilities like oxygen-aided medical beds, High Dependency Unit Beds and nursing assistance among others.

Here's a complete list of the healthcare services being provided by the Vinod Neotia Covid Care Centre

48 oxygen-aided medical beds for mild or moderately affected Covid-19 patients

10 High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds

24x7 nursing assistance and lab support

Availability of specialist consultants on call once a day

Phone Triaging — to assist patient/family member in admission procedure

3 doctors to remain available round-the-clock

A specialist will also visit every patient every day for consultation

For Radiological and Cardiological assessment, the Centre will have X-Ray & ECG facilities available

For the COVID Care Ward, the Nurse-to-Patient ratio will not be more than 1:4, and for the HDU facility it’s 1:1 to ensure proper care for all patients

The healthcare facility is situated in a protected environment and follows infection control protocols as per international standards. Additionally, the Centre's environment is being taken care of with HEPA filter and UVGA filtration process which ensures safety for patients as well as people who work there. Moreover, in case of critical care treatment, the patients will be admitted to a step-up referral hospital that has a tie-up with the Vinod Neotia Covid Care Centre. Additional equipment in the Centre includes 7 ventilator cardiac monitors along with qualified nurse and technicians and mainly doctors. The Centre will provide its services at a subsidised rate and the admissions will be based on the level of care the Centre is providing.

'A small step...': Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia

“In the present scenario, the healthcare system is overwhelmed with the rapid rise in cases. This Centre is a small step towards supporting patients who need specialised initial care. We want to ensure that the patients get timely treatment for a speedy recovery."

The Ambuja Neotia Group has acknowledged and thanked the HOSMAC India Pvt Limited which has conceptualised the hospital. The group has also acknowledged the contribution of ICICI Lombard as it partnered up for the equipment procurement for the facility.

Ambuja Neotia Group's contribution to healthcare

Ambuja Neotia’s endeavour in healthcare started in 2002, and currently operates Bhagirathi Neotia Woman and Child Care Centre at Rawdon Street and in New Town respectively. It also runs a multi-speciality hospital in Siliguri. Other establishments include the Neotia Getwel Healthcare Centre, a nursing academy at Chakgaria, Neotia Academy of Nursing, a community clinic in Garia and Neotia Mediplus, and a multi-locational fertility chain Genome.