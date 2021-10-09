Amid Aryan Khan's Arrest, Shah Rukh Khan's Driver Summoned By NCB; Being Questioned

In a breaking development in the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust case which has seen the arrest of Aryan Khan, his father and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's driver has been summoned and is currently at the NCB's office. Sources have informed that he entered the NCB premises when the NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was conducting the press conference just a short while earlier.

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan's driver, in another fresh summons by the NCB, producer Imtiaz Khatri is also being questioned by the NCB at its office, after the agency raided Khatri's office and residence earlier in the day.

While Shah Rukh Khan's driver's interrogation is underway, the latest development in the Aryan Khan case is that the court's panchnama cites the NCB stating that Aryan Khan admitted that he consumes Charas and had brought it along with his friend and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant to consume aboard the Cordelia Cruise ship from where he was arrested. The panchnama states that charas was hidden in Arbaaz Merchant's shoes and was extricated by the NCB after he told the sleuths where it was.

The NCB Panchnama claims, "IO Ashish Ranjan Prasad asked them that whether they accepted and then Arbaaz A Merchant said that he is having Charas hidden inside his shoes. The Charas in zip lock pouch was taken out from shoes voluntarily by Arbaaz A Merchant and was handed over to IO Ashish Ranjan Prasad. The zip lock pouch was having a black sticky substance. It was tested with DD Kit which was confirmed as Charas. Arbaaz A Merchant admits that he consume charas with Aryan Khan Shahrukh and they are going inside Cordelia cruise for a blast. On asking, Aryan Shahrukh Khan admit he also consumes charas and the charas was meant for a smoke during the cruise journey..."

Aryan Khan is currently lodged at the Arthur Road jail after his bail plea was deemed non-maintainable by the Killa court on Friday. He is likely to apply for regular bail on Monday.