Amid Corona Outbreak, Baba Ramdev Asks People To Take Precautions, Suggests Yoga Practice

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus scare and the deadly virus spreading in more than 70 countries, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday advised people to not panic over the COVID-19 virus and advised them to take precautions." There is no need to panic. International tourists visiting India should be tracked for the virus for at least 10 days."

Adding further, he stated that people living in villages have nothing to fear as they do not come in contact with foreigners. He also stated that the villagers can celebrate Holi freely. " Villagers do not need to wear a mask or use sanitizers. They should, however, take precautions if they have come in contact with a foreigner. They can also play Holi freely as they don't come in contact with foreigners."

Questioning the safety provided by Sanitizers, the Yoga Guru said that he is not sure is sanitizers can protect people from Coronavirus or not. "Sanitizer businesses are doing well, but they are saying that viruses can also go inside through eyes, then how can one save themselves? I don't know the reality of how can sanitizers protect people from coronavirus."

Baba Ramdev offers to teach Yoga to people of China

Asserting the benefits of yoga in combatting various diseases and infections, the Yoga Guru offered to travel to China and teach Yoga to the Chinese. " I have also sent an offer to China and have told them that I will send a team or will myself travel there and teach yoga to the Chinese. I have also given them an offer for my drinks," he said.

Coronavirus outbreak, 31 positive cases in India

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on March 6 visited the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi to inspect the preparedness to tackle coronavirus outbreak. Harsh Vardhan visited Terminal-3 of the international airport to take stock of the arrangements made for the screening of passengers coming from the 78 countries that have reported active coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it had registered 2,241 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide within the past 24 hours, with 84 people having died, which brought the total death toll to 3,282. The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 100,000, including 80,565 people in China. India has so far confirmed 31 positive Coronavirus cases. COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

