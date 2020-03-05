Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, TDP MP Questions Parliament On Impact Of Virus On Economy

Amid increasing concerns over the deadly Coronavirus disease, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla on Thursday raised the issue of the impact of the Coronavirus on the Indian economy in the Lok Sabha.

"We need to understand what is going to be the economic impact of coronavirus on our country. People are expecting a global economic impact," the TDP MP said while addressing the Lok Sabha.

TDP MP Jayadev Galla in Lok Sabha: We need to understand what is going to be the economic impact of coronavirus on our country. People are expecting a global economic impact. pic.twitter.com/gJ7Wm8DXJw — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Union Health Minister addresses the Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday addressed the Rajya Sabha over Coronavirus. "Till 4th March, there have been 29 positive cases of Coronavirus in India. I am daily reviewing the situation. A Group of Ministers is also monitoring the situation," Dr Harsh Vardhan stated.

The Union Minister also spoke on a revised travel advisory issued by the government, "all arriving from abroad, including the United Nations officials and others exempted from visa restrictions, will also undergo airport screening."He also informed about self-declaration forms being mandatory for all citizens coming from abroad.

To control the spread of the deadly virus in the country, the Centre has now started universal screening of all passengers from incoming international flights at airports. As per the latest numbers, 30 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people globally.

