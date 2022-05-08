Amid COVID-19, Kerala Reports Cases Of Tomato Flu; Know Symptoms And Causes

As coronavirus cases witnessed an abrupt increase in several regions of Kerala, another flu has started haunting the state. According to multiple media reports, more than 80 children below five years have been suffering from a rare kind of viral infection, called 'tomato flu'.

Citing the health department, local media reported the confirmation of at least 82 cases in Kollam-- a city known as a trade hub and for its beaches. According to local news websites, all the confirmed cases were reported from government hospitals and as per reports, the number may be higher if the cases from private hospitals are included.

What is tomato flu?

In India, it is a very common kind of fever wherein children below the age of five years experience undiagnosed fever. Usually, an infected child experience rashes and skin irritation and dehydration. This causes blisters on several parts of the body. The shape of blisters is generally red, and thus it is called "tomato flu" or "tomato fever". In India, only parts of Kollam are experiencing this kind of flu, but the health officials warned it could spread to other regions also if preventive measures are not taken.

Symptoms of 'Tomato fever'

Colour change in hands and legs Tiredness Joint pain Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea Coughing, sneezing, wheezing, or runny nose High fever Body aches

Prevention of tomato flu

Though the health officials said that the virus is not lethal and could be treated, here are some points to prevent this virus:

Do not scratch the blisters Stay hydrated by drinking boiled water. Maintain proper hygiene. Avoid close contact with the infected person. Use warm water for bathing Take proper rest to avoid the long-lasting effect of the disease

(Image: Pixabay)