Amid Deepening Winter, Farooq Abdullah To Be Moved Out Of Srinagar

Detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), National Conference (NC) has leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah is being shifted out of Srinagar. Sources on Tuesday said that he has been taken to Srinagar airport and ids moved owing to harsh weather conditions in Srinagar. Earlier, Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti was shifted to a government accommodation in the city from a tourist hut located at the foothills of Zaberwan range, officials said. The move is necessitated because of approaching winters. However, sources later said that due to technical errors, he will be moved tomorrow.

Mufti, along with Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah, were detained in the early hours of August 5 when the Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370 besides bifurcation of the State into the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Initially, she was kept with Omar Abdullah at Hari Nivas but was later shifted to Chesma Shahi and lodged in a tourist hut. Both, Omar Abdullah and Mufti have been detained under section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Oddly, Farooq Abdullah has recently been included in a 21-member consultative committee on defence.

Farooq Abdullah included in key defence panel

The name of the 81-year-old National Conference leader, in detention at his Srinagar home for over 100 days, tops the list of members of the panel headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The committee's other members include former defence minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, according to a notification issued by Parliamentary Affairs Ministry. Also in the list was controversial BJP MP Pragya Thakur, who was removed after her Godse remark.

