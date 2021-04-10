Amid Fresh Spike, Chhattisgarh, Odisha Request Centre To Send More Covid-19 Vaccines

After Maharashtra, now officials from Odisha and Chhattisgarh have requested the centre to send Covid-19 vaccines. Both the states have stock for two days and are expecting new doses of vaccines within that time. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel mentioned that the state has ordered vaccines for extra 7 days.

According to Bani Panigrahi who is in charge of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Odisha, the current stock will last for the next 2 days.

“Odisha has 3.2 lakh doses of Covidshield and 1 lakh doses of Covaxin. This stock will last for the next two days. We are expecting more vaccines from the central government within two days,” added health official Bani Panigrahi.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister on Saturday said that the state has ordered vaccines for extra 7 days so that the drive can continue with ease.

“Chhattisgarh received 35.83 lakh vaccine doses till now. The present stock which counts to 4.83 lakh doses will last for the next 2 days. We have urged the central government to send vaccine doses for the next 7 days so that the drive runs smoothly,” mentioned Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

Meanwhile, health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday informed that there is no shortage of vaccine and certain states are making fake claims. He further added that Maharashtra and Rajasthan have received the highest number of Covid-19 vaccine doses.

India: Fastest Covid-19 vaccination centre in the world

India on Wednesday (April 7) left behind the US to become the fastest Covid-19 vaccination drive centre. The Union Health Minister mentioned that the average daily count to 30,93,861 vaccine doses in India. India crossed a total of 8.7 crores Covid-19 jabs three days ago.

On Friday, Union minister Ravi Shankar launched a fresh attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for demanding vaccine for all.

“Rahul Gandhi must know that shortage in Congress-ruled states have not committed better health care and shortage of vaccines is not true. He should write to his party’s governments to stop their vasooli ventures and concentrate on their responsibility of vaccinating people,” added union minister Ravi Shankar.

India Covid-19 cases

India registered another record-breaking spike with 131,968 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total tally counts to 13,060,542 with nearly 1 million active cases.