Amit Shah Addresses 41st Convocation Of IRMA In Gujarat; Speaks On Rural Development

As part of the tour of his home state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed the 41st Convocation of the Institute of Rural Management Anand in Gujarat. During his address, the Home Minister outlined the developmental initiatives under the PM Modi regime and listed the transition that the rural regions underwent during the 8 years of NDA governance.

While addressing the 41st Convocation of the Institute of Rural Management in Anand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “PM Modi worked for the development of rural India in last eight years. Mahatma Gandhi also said that if rural areas of the country are developed, the country will be developed and the Modi government is doing the same. Today, every family living in villages have sanitation facilities, Gas cylinder, and Health insurance. The Modi government provided facilities and connectivity to villages. Road infrastructure has been improved in villages.”

Gujarat | Gandhi ji had said country's soul resides in villages. Thus, if you've to make this country complete, independent, you'll have to do it for villages. This began when PM Modi came to power in 2014: HM Amit Shah at 41st convocation program of Institute of rural management pic.twitter.com/ulXAp4onbp — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2022

Villages in India moving towards the path of self-reliance: Amit Shah

“Today, villages are also moving forward in the direction of self-reliance. Development in rural areas can be seen on the ground. We have made parameters for the development of villages. It is said that India resides in villages. So our government is focusing more on the development of villages,” Home Minister Amit Shah added.

Speaking about deploying basic amenities to the rural community, the Union Home Minister went on to say, "The aspect of rural development is to make villages convenient. For this, remote connectivity of villages is necessary. There was no electricity in the village, we gave it to them."

Gujarat | The aspect of rural development is to make villages convenient. For this, remote connectivity of villages is necessary. There was no electricity in the village, we gave it to them: Home Minister Amit Shah at 41st convocation program of Institute of rural management pic.twitter.com/MwyzfzHX92 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2022

Prior to his Gujarat tour, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on June 11, visited Diu and launched multiple development projects in the Union Territory and also reflected upon the reform works carried out by the central government in the last eight years. Highlighting the welfare work done in the Union Territory of Diu since the formation of the BJP government in 2014, Amit Shah said that the union government executed the Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, constructed public toilets, provided water, established Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for the farmers and disbursed Mudra loans.