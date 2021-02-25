Amit Shah Arrives In Guwahati, To Hold Two Rallies & Party Meeting In Poll-bound Assam

Quick links:
On Thursday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Guwahati for his day-long visit to poll-bound Assam. He tweeted about his visit a day before and announced that he will address two public rallies in the state. Earlier, Shah visited the poll-bound state on January 25 and addressed a public rally ‘Vijay Sankalp Samaroh’ in the Nalbari district.
Leaving for Assam.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 24, 2021
Looking forward to addressing two public rallies in the beautiful state tomorrow. https://t.co/XypUs2TODq
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with his cabinet colleague Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass welcomed the Union Home Minister at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Borjhar in Guwahati.
On behalf of the people of Assam, extended my warmest welcome to HM Shri @AmitShah ji at LGBI Airport, Guwahati.— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) February 25, 2021
As we look forward to an auspicious day, this visit will once again give us a renewed boost of strength, guidance and enthusiasm. pic.twitter.com/3KKIOeAGIj
With only a few months left for Assam to go to the polls, political parties are now gearing up for a high volt election campaign. The ruling BJP is confident of securing a second term even as the opposition and particularly the newly formed regional political parties are determined not to give them a cakewalk. BJP has set a ‘Mission 100 plus’ target. Shah's visit is going to be significant as he is likely to hold several rounds of meetings with the State BJP leaders and office-bearers.
