Amit Shah Arrives In Guwahati, To Hold Two Rallies & Party Meeting In Poll-bound Assam

On Thursday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Guwahati for his day-long visit to poll-bound Assam. He tweeted about his visit a day before and announced that he will address two public rallies in the state. Earlier, Shah visited the poll-bound state on January 25 and addressed a public rally ‘Vijay Sankalp Samaroh’ in the Nalbari district.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with his cabinet colleague Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass welcomed the Union Home Minister at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Borjhar in Guwahati.

Amit Shah's Visit Plan

According to the Home Minister schedule, he will attend ‘Pran Pratistha Mahotsav’ at Maha Mritunjay temple at Puranigudam in central Assam’s Nagaon district and will also take part in the Yagna (holy ritual) at the temple of Lord Shiva.

Shah will visit Batadrava monastery in Nagaon district and he will inaugurate the construction works of development and beautification project of Batadrava Than. The project, worth Rs 188 crore, involves the development of Batadrava Than as a centre of art, culture and spiritualism while turning it into a tourist attraction. Batadrava Than is the birthplace of social reformer and proponent of neo-Vaishnavism Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

Union Home Minister will then address a public meeting at Batadrava Prakalpa Khetra at around 11.30 am. Later at around 2 pm, he will address a huge public meeting at Nurak Aklam field, Dengaon in Karbi Anglong district. Ahead of assembly polls in the state, he will also meet Assam state BJP core committee members and take stock of the party’s poll preparedness.

Assam Assembly Elections

With only a few months left for Assam to go to the polls, political parties are now gearing up for a high volt election campaign. The ruling BJP is confident of securing a second term even as the opposition and particularly the newly formed regional political parties are determined not to give them a cakewalk. BJP has set a ‘Mission 100 plus’ target. Shah's visit is going to be significant as he is likely to hold several rounds of meetings with the State BJP leaders and office-bearers.

