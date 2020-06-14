Delhi's Covid Fight To Get Door-to-door Contact Mapping & 500 Covid-bed Rail Coaches: Shah

In view of the surge in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Central government will conduct a comprehensive health survey in the containment zones of Delhi. Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that a door-to-door health survey will be conducted, the report of which will come in one week.

Taking note of the scarcity of beds in the hospitals of Delhi, the home minister has also decided to allot 500 railway coaches which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds.

This comes after the Sunday's meeting of Home Minister with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and other senior officials.

"In view of the shortage of beds for Corona infected patients in Delhi, the Modi government at the Center has decided to immediately give 500 railway coaches to Delhi. These railway coaches will not only increase 8000 beds in Delhi but this coach will be equipped with all facilities to fight the corona infection," Shah tweeted.

"In order to get contact mapping done well in Delhi's Containment Zone, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be conducted door-to-door, the report of which will come in one week. Also, the Arogya Setu app will be downloaded in every person's mobile for efficient monitoring," the home minister said in another tweet.

दिल्ली के कन्टेनमेंट जोन में Contact mapping अच्छे से हो पाए इसके लिए घर-घर जाकर हर एक व्यक्ति का व्यापक स्वास्थ्य सर्वे किया जायेगा, जिसकी रिपोर्ट 1 सप्ताह में आ जाएगी। साथ ही अच्छे से मोनिटरिंग हो इसके लिए वहां हर व्यक्ति के मोबाइल में आरोग्य सेतु एप डाउनलोड करवाई जाएगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 14, 2020

दिल्ली में कोरोना से संक्रमित मरीजों के लिए बेड की कमी को देखते हुए केंद्र की मोदी सरकार ने तुरंत 500 रेल्वे कोच दिल्ली को देने का निर्णय लिया है।



इन रेलवे कोच से न सिर्फ दिल्ली में 8000 बेड बढ़ेंगे बल्कि यह कोच कोरोना संक्रमण से लड़ने के लिए सभी सुविधाओं से लेस होंगे। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 14, 2020

दिल्ली के निजी अस्पताओं में कोरोना संक्रमण के इलाज के लिए निजी अस्पतालों के कोरोना बेड में से 60% बेड कम रेट में उपलब्ध कराने, कोरोना उपचार व कोरोना की टेस्टिंग के रेट तय करने के लिए डॉ. पॉल की अध्यक्षता में एक कमेटी बनाई गयी है जो कल तक अपनी रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 14, 2020

Delhi's Covid-19 tally

In yet another spike, the national capital recorded 2,134 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total COVID-19 tally closer to the 39,000-mark. It was the second consecutive day when the number of reported cases breached the 2,000-mark.

As many as 57 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from coronavirus now stands at 1,271 and the total number of cases at 38,958, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. So far as many as 14,945 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated to another country, while there are 22,742 active cases. As many as 2,83,239 tests have been conducted till date. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 19,535, the bulletin said. A total of 385 patients are on ventilators or in ICU.