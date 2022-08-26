Amit Shah Directs Security Forces To Focus On Rooting Out Terrorism In Jammu & Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the security forces and the police to jointly conduct meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Minister held a review meeting on August 25 in New Delhi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials of the central and Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Reviewed the security situation of J&K. I applaud the efforts of our security forces and J&K administration for the successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.



Under PM @narendramodi Ji’s leadership, we are committed to making J&K the most developed and prosperous part of India. pic.twitter.com/33odKkLquw — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 25, 2022

Root out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah

Union Minister Amit Shah reviewed the working of the security grid and the actions taken to reduce the incidents of terrorism in the past few years. He asked the police and the security forces to continue the coordinated efforts and well-planned anti-terrorist operations to root out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, the cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA) were also reviewed and the Home Minister directed a timely and effective investigation into the same and asked for capacity building of the concerned teams for quality investigation. He further said that in order to fulfil the vision of PM Narendra Modi for a peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, it is necessary for the forces to work towards making the Line of Control (LoC) impregnable.

People will defeat the Proxy war

The people of Jammu and Kashmir will defeat the proxy war with the help of the security forces, Amit Shah said, once the fear of terrorists and the arms and ammunition brought from across the border is eliminated.

A similar review meeting was conducted by Union Minister Shah in May and June to review the security situation in the UT and also the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra.

500 terrorists killed since 2019

The security forces have killed over 500 terrorists in Kashmir since 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370, said Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, in early August.

He also informed that central terror agency NIA carried out raids at over 80 locations across Jammu and Kashmir. A number of properties have also been attached, besides conducting raids. In Srinagar, over 10 properties were attached for housing terrorists.

