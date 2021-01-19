Amit Shah Hails Efforts Of Delhi Police During COVID-19 Lockdown, Farmers' Protest

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed Delhi Police for their hard work during the COVID-19, stating they have won the trust of people while fighting aggressively against the pandemic during his visit to the Delhi Police headquarters.

Remembering his last year's visit to the headquarters, the Home Minister said, "It has been a year now and when we look back, we see how Delhi Police won the trust of people and proved my words right." Further, the Home Minister added that the Delhi Police has passed the difficult times with its great efforts during the pandemic.

Mentioning Northeast Delhi violence, COVID-19 lockdown and the ongoing farmers' protest Amit Shah said that the police have come out with a peaceful plan to overcome difficulties. Amit Shah mentioned that even during the pandemic, Delhi Police helped people and inspected areas despite concerns of infections.

He added that nearly 8000 police personnel were infected and 30 succumbed to it but Delhi Police didn't stop and continued to work hard and serve people.

Amit Shah on controlling crime

On the issue of crime control, the Union Home Minister stressed on gathering scientific evidence to ensure speedy justice and stated that footage of CCTV cameras will be monitored at the police's data centre to curb crimes.

"You cannot control the crime by nabbing the criminal but by ensuring that they are punished for their crime. If you can get a criminal punished for the crime, then several others can be stopped. If we start producing scientific evidence before the court, the criminal cannot escape," he said.

Later, the Home Minister said that the Centre has approved a safe city project for Delhi in an attempt to safeguard the capital. Under the plan, nearly 15,000 cameras will be installed and the police would get its feed as its data centre.

In an effort to control cybercrime, Delhi Police has planned to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Gandhinagar's National Forensic Sciences University. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastav said that the agreement would help cops to control the new era crimes. Apart from it, the commissioner also stated that in the case of a personnel's death, the insurance amount has been increased to Rs 28 lakhs that was earlier merely Rs 5 lakhs.

(Inputs from ANI)