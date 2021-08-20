Amit Shah Hails PM Modi For Facilitating Drinking Water To All Schools, Anganwadis In J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that Jammu and Kashmir is becoming synonymous with peace and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Home Minister Amit Shah made the statement after all schools and Anganwadis in the union territory were connected with tap drinking water. Shah thanked Prime Minister Modi for ensuring that all schools and Anganwadi centres in Jammu and Kashmir have drinking water connections and receive clean potable water on a timely basis.

Amit Shah hails PM Modi for development in J&K

The Union Home Minister wrote on Twitter, "Under the leadership of Modi ji, J&K is becoming synonymous with peace and prosperity. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat ji for ensuring a timely supply of pure drinking water from the tap to all schools and Anganwadi centres in J&K".

Criticising earlier governments for not doing enough for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah's tweet added, "The earlier governments kept the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir deprived of development for decades and only cared for their families. Modi ji started a new era of development here and connected the poor citizens with the mainstream. As a result, today Jammu and Kashmir is progressing in every field." According to the Centre, clean tap water is now available in all 22,422 schools and 23,926 Anganwadi centres in the union territory.

Development on one end, terrorist attacks on the other

While Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing development on multiple fronts, there is still a cloud of terror that hangs over the region.

J&K leader and zonal president of Apni Party, Ghulam Hassan Lone, was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam on Thursday. The terrorists opened fire at his house from a close range. The Party leader succumbed to injuries on his way to the hospital.

Several political leaders expressed their condolences on Lone's tragic death. Apni Party put out a tweet saying, “Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari termed the incident barbaric and conveyed deep anguish over the innocent killings of political activists who lay down their lives for the public welfare. Expressed deep solidarity with the family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul."

The official Twitter profile of The Office of Lt. Governor of J&K also posted a tweet condoling Lone's demise. “Anguished to hear about the terror attack on political leader Shri Ghulam Hassan Lone at Devsar, Kulgam.I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon. My prayers & thoughts with bereaved family in this time of grief,” the Lieutenant Governor's office wrote.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI)