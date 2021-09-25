Amit Shah Hails PM Modi's Remarkable UNGA Speech; Notes 'challenges Perfectly Explained'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) remarkable. The Union Minister noted that PM Modi spoke on various issues like world peace, clean water, ocean resources and democracy. The Prime Minister also impeccably explained how India is setting benchmarks in different sectors and helping other countries during the toughest times, he said.

Amit Shah stated that PM Modi slammed those who promote and support terrorism. "He perfectly explained how Regressive Thinking and Extremism are the growing challenges for the entire world and it’s time for the world to adopt science-based, rational and progressive thinking," he said.

The Home Minister also said that PM Modi gave befitting tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary. "When India grows, the world grows...When India reforms, the world transforms, reflects India’s immense potential. Sharing Deendayal ji’s mantra of ‘Antyodaya’ at the world forum is a matter of great pride for all of us and a befitting tribute to the great icon on his Jayanti," he said.

PM Modi's UNGA address

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered a power-packed addressed at the UNGA. In his opening statement, the Prime Minister highlighted the COVID pandemic and paid tribute to people who lost their lives.

Calling India 'mother of democracy', he said that democracy is India's tradition and explained it with his own example. He said a child (referring to himself) who used to help his father sell tea is addressing UNGA.

PM Modi's dig at Pakistan and China

Indirectly slamming Pakistan and China, PM Modi said that some nations with regressive things were using terrorism as a political tool. He advised them that they "need to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them." PM Modi noted that the dangers of regressive thinking and extremism are increasing across the globe. "In these circumstances, the whole world has to make science-based, rational and progressive thinking as the basis of development," he said.

He also stressed that would need to ensure that war-ravaged Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism and for terror activities. "We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own self-interests," PM Modi said adding that the world should step up to help Afghan people.