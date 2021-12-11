Amit Shah Lays Foundation Stone Of Rs 1,500 Crore Umiya Mata Temple In Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 11 laid the foundation stone of Umiya Mata Temple and its premises at Umiya Campus in Sola in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was present on the occasion too. During Shah's one-day visit to Ahmedabad, he will further inaugurate various developmental projects including the inaugural of a railway bridge.

The temple, dedicated to Maa Umiya, the reigning deity of the Kadva Patidar sect, as well as other buildings, will come up at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore on 74,000 square yards of land, said Babubhai Patel, BJP MLA and chairman of the Umiyadham Shilanyas Mahotsav Samiti.

The 3-day ceremony of laying the foundation stone would begin on Saturday in the presence of Shah, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the foundation stone laying ceremony virtually on December 13.

Apart from the Umiya Mata Temple, the trust, which runs the main temple in Unjha, will also build a 13-storey complex adjacent to the temple to provide training as well as a hostel facility to Patidar youths preparing for UPSC and GPSC entrance tests.

Later in the evening, Shah will inaugurate a 4-lane railway overbridge and a water distribution station built by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Sola. Later, Shah will perform virtually the groundbreaking for a garden in the Ranip area, as well as lake beautification projects in Sarkhej and Gota, an AMC release said.

The release said Shah will also lay the foundation stone for an affordable housing project of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. Reportedly, Shah will launch projects worth Rs 363 crore from the venue.

PM Modi inaugurates Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur

Meanwhile, PM Modi inaugurated the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh claiming the project was due for over 4 decades and was completed in four years.

"The Saryu Nahar National Project has been built with a total cost of more than Rs. 9800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4600 crore was provisioned in the last four years. The project also involves interlinking of five rivers - Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region," the Prime Minister's office stated.

"Project will provide assured water for irrigation of over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers of over 6200 villages of Eastern UP," it added.

Image: ANI