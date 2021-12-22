Amit Shah Meets CMs Of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh To Discuss 'border Realignment' Issues

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, met Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, and Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 21, to discuss border realignment and alignment between the two states. "Union Home Minister met me and Arunachal Pradesh CM primarily on the issue of border realignment and alignment between the two states," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told ANI after the meeting. Today, the Assam Chief Minister met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi.

"We have made some progress and the next round of discussion between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will take place in the month of January," he added.

Amit Shah meets CMs of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh

Two new COVID-19 cases were detected in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 55,322, according to a senior health official. According to the official, three additional people have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,020. According to State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa, the COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state has remained at 280, with no new fatalities attributable to the virus reported in the recent 24 hours. He added the COVID-19 recovery rate improved slightly to 99.45% from 99.44% the day before, while the active ratio dropped to 0.04. In the last three days, there have been no new COVID-19 cases reported in Arunachal Pradesh.

COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh

According to Jampa, the northeastern state presently has 22 active COVID-19 cases. With 16 current cases, the Capital Complex Region, which includes Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and Banderdewa, has the most, followed by West Kameng (2), Tawang, Namsai, Lohit, and East Siang districts, each with one case. According to Jampa, a total of 12,03,252 samples, including 257 on Monday, had been tested for COVID-19 in the state, with a positivity percentage of 0.77 %. Dr. Dimong Padung, the state's immunisation officer, said a total of 14,50,225 people have been immunised so far, including 2,422 on Monday.

COVID-19 cases in Assam

COVID-19 claimed the lives of two people in Assam on Monday, while 94 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of people infected in the state to 6,19,586, according to the National Health Mission. There are 955 active cases in the state right now, up from 982 on Sunday. During the day, the virus took two lives, the same as on Sunday. The Coronavirus death toll has now reached 6,149, according to the NHM newsletter. The state's current death rate is 0.99%, with 1,347 COVID-19 patients dying from other causes. The number of new infections increased by 19 from the day before. From 0.53 % on Sunday, the optimism rate has dropped to 0.27%.

The new cases were discovered out of 34,609 tests, up from 14,115 tests the day before, bringing the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,63,32,276. The number of patients cured of their ailment during the day was 119, down from 133 the day before. So far, 6,11,135 persons have recovered from the virus, with a 98.64% recovery rate. The total number of people who have received immunizations in the state is now 3,62,56,582, with 2,16,63,095 receiving the first dosage and 1,45,93,487 receiving the second dose.

