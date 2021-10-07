Amit Shah Reviews National Security With NSA Amid Terrorists' Civilian Murders In J&K

In the wake of the rising attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, October 7 called for a high-level security meeting to discuss the overall security situation across the nation. The Home Minister was apprised by the security situation by security advisors including NSA Ajit Doval, BSF & CRPF heads and Director of IB.

In the meeting went for over two and a half hours, anti-drone strategy, security issues associated with Jammu and Kashmir and the strategy to hatch conspiracies by terrorists were discussed. Though the prime focus of the meeting was on the security situation in the Valley, national security issues were also highlighted.

Home Minister reviews national security amid killings in the Valley

As per ANI sources placed in Home Ministry, it was a ‘regular overall security meeting’, in which National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, Border Security Director General Pankaj Singh, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Chief Kuldeep Singh and other Home Ministry officials participated.

Union Home Minister Shah discussed the internal security challenges in the country and also stressed on the strategy against the use of drones near the border states. Recently, several occurrences of drones carrying guns & ammunition from bordering Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab were reported. In the meeting, he also reviewed the future roadmap for upcoming challenges and discussed strategies to overcome those. Among other major issues, the dangers of misuse of social media for hatching conspiracies by terrorists from across the border was also touched upon.

Amit Shah discussed killings of civilians in the Valley

He also focused on the recent killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. Around seven people have been killed in the union territory in the last seven days. Two more civilians were murdered by terrorists in a school on Thursday. Amit Shah had discussed a strategy to catch the perpetrators of the attacks soon and took stock of the security arrangements in the Valley.

He thoroughly discussed all the incidents of killings of civilians, including today’s incident where terrorists rammed into a government school in Srinagar and killed a school teacher and a principal, shooting them from a close range.

The incident occurred within 48 hours of previous attacks. On Tuesday, three innocent civilians were killed within 40 minutes in different areas of Kashmir. In less than a week, a total of 7 people have lost their lives in the rising terror incidents.

