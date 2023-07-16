Amit Shah, Scindia meet to discuss ways to enhance airport facilities & infrastructure

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday reviewed the facilities and infrastructure of major airports. The two leaders in a meeting discussed the measures aimed to address the requirements arising out of fast-growing domestic and international aviation mobility in the country.

The number of airports and water ports in the past nine years has increased to 148 from 74 in 2014.

In the meeting, directions were given to develop and provide a quick, safe, and convenient travel experience for the travellers. The Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and other agencies have embarked upon a series of steps towards expanding and enhancing the facilities and infrastructure at major airports.

The meeting was also attended by the Union Home Secretary and other top officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, IB, Bureau of Immigration (BOI), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Airport Authority of India (AAI).

This meeting was held a day after the fourth runway at the IGI airport in the national capital was inaugurated by Scindia in the national capital. At the event, Scindia said that the BJP government under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has helped the aviation sector take a paradigm shift of reforms from a key cornerstone to a major contributor in the development of the Indian economy.

“I have always said that India is at an inflection point in her history. Civil aviation has been a key cornerstone in India. But under the governance of PM Modi, the aviation sector is not only contributing to making lives better but is also a key enabler in the rise in the economic power of India,” he said.

Sharing the road map for the Indian aviation sector, Scindia said that in the next five to seven years, the number of airports will increase to 200 from the current 148.

“There were 74 airports in the country till 2014, in nine years the number has increased to 148. We are making all efforts to increase the number of airports to 200 in the next five to seven years.” He also underlined that the Indian aviation sector will be able to cater to 43 crore people by 2030.