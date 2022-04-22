Amit Shah Underscores Significance Of Technology For Police To Remain Ahead Of Lawbreakers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, attended the 48th All India Police Science Congress meet which was organized at Central Police Training Academy (CAPT) in Bhopal. Home Minister Shah was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State Home Minister Narottam Mishra. During his visit, Shah addressed the gathering and said that the police had to stay two steps ahead of the criminals, underlining that technology plays a vital role in the same.

Inaugurated the FICCI Tech Expo at the 48th All India Police Science Congress today in CAPT Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/TFFwSx3fhh — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 22, 2022

PTI quoted Shah saying that there was a need to modernize and train the police force in order to strengthen the country's internal security. He added that in the last eight years, the PM Modi-led administration has almost settled the Kashmir issue and also resolved Naxalism and narcotics crisis in the North East region. Meanwhile, CM Chouhan also addressed the gathering and further lauded the determination of the Madhya Pradesh police in preventing crime.

As mentioned earlier, the two-day event is being held at the CAPT in Bhopal. According to PTI, an official informed that the main objective of the initiative is to provide a common platform to various police forces, units, social scientists, forensic experts and other stakeholders to deliberate on selected themes of topical interests to the Indian police.

During the event, several papers will be presented covering various themes, including policing during the pandemic, skills of investigators and aid of technology, law and order processes, leadership mentoring and mental health stress management, prison processes and good practices, human resource management and wellness and many more. Over 100 participants and 20 speakers from different states, Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Central Police Organisation (CPO), prisons and correctional administration as well as forensic science laboratories and various universities are partaking in the conference. After this, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will chair the valedictory session of the AIPSC on Saturday.

