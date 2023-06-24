Amit Shah Unveils 'Balidan Stambh' In J&K's Srinagar | Know About Martyr’s Memorial

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation of the ‘Balidan Stambh’ (Martyr’s Memorial) in Srinagar’s Pratap Park famously known as the heart of the city. Shah was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha including top dignitaries. The Pratap Park is located close to historic Ghanta Ghar and Lal Chowk city abutting the major arterial roads- MA road as well as Residency road on either side. The space for the memorial is contextually selected because of its proximity to Lal Chowk and is strategically located at the western end of Pratap Park.

#WATCH | J&K: Union Home Minister Amit Shah lays foundation stone of Balidaan Stambh (Sacrifice memorial pillar) at Partab Parkat in Lal Chowk of Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/i2cpOfQSa0 June 24, 2023

As per the officials, stringent security arrangements had been put in place given the inauguration. The traffic across the area remained normal except when it was briefly stopped at the stretch between Regal Crossing and Lal Chowk till Amit Shah left the venue.

After laying the foundation stone, Shah immediately went to Raj Bhavan, the Lieutenant Governor's official residence. The Union Minister also visited the Karan Mahal – the residence of the last Yuvraj of Jammu and Kashmir, Karan Singh.

About ‘Balidan Stambh’

The memorial has been built under the Srinagar Smart City project and is a tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, the officials said. This Balidan Stambh stands in respect of their supreme sacrifice who laid their lives in service of this country.

The design of the 'Martyrs Memorial' is kept very simple consisting of a visually open oval arcade. The arcade towards MA road and Residency road is kept visually open and is also embracing the central space. This serene park already attracts numerous tourists and locals, thus making it the ideal location for creating a civilian remembrance memorial. This central oval space is further framed by large columns in the shape of candles metaphorically connecting the space with the martyrs.

This space is anchored in the centre by a "Stambh " which represents the soul of the civilian memorial. On the western end of the space, a large plaque is placed with a description of the memorial. This plaque is flanked by 2 LED screens on either side, which will display the names and faces of the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives. Balidaan Stambh in Pratap Park creates a connection between nature and memory and stands as an eternal symbol of peace and hope for the future.



(With Inputs by Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil)