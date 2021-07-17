'No One Can Challenge Indian Borders' Says Amit Shah At BSF's 18th Investiture Ceremony

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the18th Investiture Ceremony of Border Security Force (BSF) at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Saturday, July 16. Shah delivered Rustamji Memorial Lecture on the occasion. According to a statement issued by the BSF, 27 BSF personnel were awarded which included 14 Police Medals for Gallantry and 13 Police Medals for Meritorious Services.

Highlights from HM Amit Shah's speech

Union Home Minister started his address saluting the supreme sacrifice of the Indian Bravehearts. He stated, "I salute those who have made supreme sacrifice. India is strengthening its position on world map. These bravehearts & warriors cannot be forgotten. India has a place of pride on the world map due to BSF & our paramilitary forces who are protecting borders

During his address, HM Amit Shah talked about the increased border security under the BJP government. He noted, "We had to proceed with 7,516 km of coastal border and over 15,000 km of ground border. For a long time, there were no discussions on border safety due to some priorities. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee's govt was formed, the issue was pushed forward."

He congratulated BSF for playing a crucial role in making Bangladesh an independent nation. The Union Home Minister stated ''In erstwhile east Pakistan, human rights were being abused. Women were being tortured, BSF troops played a crucial role and now Bangladesh is an independent nation. Rustamji (BSF founder Khusro Faramurz Rustamji) oversaw the operation." Union Minister Amit Shah also released a special film 'Bandhutva Beyond Borders' made by BSF.

Amit Shah on BSF's 18th investiture ceremony

Home Minister Amit Shah on BSF's 18th investiture ceremony said, "We did not have an independent defence policy until Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. Our security policy was influenced by foreign policies. Ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, our country has made an independent defence policy. We have tried to get it on the ground as well."

"Border security is national security. We have many challenges. I have complete faith in our paramilitary forces. Under PM Modi, we have an independent defence policy, which warned those challenging our sovereignty of response in the same language," added Home Minister Amit Shah."

Union Home Minister encouraged jawans to focus on Technology-based development in the defence system. "Seeing our challenges, we have to prepare ourselves. With the help of technology, we have to prepare ourselves." Union Minister added that India has very well handled the issue of drones. He added that the DRDO and other agencies are also working on strengthening made in India's drone set up.

"The government is responsible for the survival and health of the family of all the soldiers. The responsibility of your health is the government's priority. But it is your responsibility to suggest how your problems can be solved with the help of technology," Home Minister said while interacting with the BSF Jawans.

