Amit Shah Urges Historians To 'revive Past Glory' As He Launches Book On Sisodia Dynasty

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged historians across the country to resurrect the glory of the past for the sake of the present, claiming that it will aid in the construction of a bright future.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the appeal while launching a book ‘Maharanas: A thousand Year War For Dharma’ which is written by a practicing ENT Surgeon Omendra Ratnu, who shows keen interest in the history of Rajasthan and has written numerous articles on the history of Mewar.

The book purports to expose the truth of India's greatest dynasty, the "Sisodias of Mewar", who fought invaders for 1000 years and refused to surrender even when their kingdom was surrounded on all sides by enemies.

The Home Minister further said that the book outlines the glory of Maharanas of Mewar and the great fighters of the Sisodia dynasty, who protected the country from invaders by sacrificing their lives and many things.

He also said that he was attending the event to pay tribute to those crores of individuals who sacrificed their lives while safeguarding the country’s glory, tradition and honor from invaders.

Amit Shah asks Omendra Ratnu to write a 'Sandarbh Granth'

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister further advised him to write a 'Sandarbh Granth' about similar struggles that occurred across India, and urged all historians in the country to unearth India's glory from the past and reproduce it in the present so that the next generation could learn the facts that had previously been hidden.

Home Minister, while speaking in Hindi, said, “From this dias, I want to tell all the brothers and sisters of my country engaged in writing history that the task of history is to resuscitate the glory of the past for the present, it will help in building a bright future."

Shah said that the history of the Sisodia dynasty will really help those in knowing the sacrifice of Maharanas who neither cared about themselves nor their family for the sake of their country.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that history does not depend on the government and that “truth comes into existence if historians start writing correct facts about those who could not get proper space in the history so far.”