Amritpal Singh's Clothes Found From Same SUV Car Which Was Seen Crossing Jalandhar

In a big breakthrough in the ongoing search for Waris Punjab De chief, the Punjab police on Tuesday found the clothes of Amritpal Singh in the SUV car, which was recovered from the Bullar village in Jalandhar district’s Shahkot city. According to sources, Amritpal was seen wearing the same clothes on March 18, when he escaped the police trap. Reportedly, the vehicle has been taken into custody at Shahkot Police Station.

It is important to note that Amritpal’s clothes were found from the same SUV car which was seen crossing the Jalandhar toll plaza along with his convoy. According to the CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV, Amritpal Singh was seen crossing the toll plaza while the Punjab police was trying to nab him.

As per the visuals, the Brezza car was seen moving ahead of the Mercedes in which the Waris Punjab De chief was travelling. Notably, the vehicle had the number plate of Amritsar. While Amritpal’s convey was crossing the toll plaza in Jalandhar, the Punjab police tried to chase his convoy, however, he managed to flee.

Intelligence officers at Amritpal’s residence

Amid the ongoing crackdown on the radical preacher and Waris Punjab De chief, the senior intelligence officers on Tuesday arrived at the residence of Amritpal Singh in Jallupur Khera village located in Baba Bakala Tehsil of Amritsar district to gather more details about Singh and his movement.

The officers were seen questioning the family members of Amritpal Singh to proceed with the ongoing investigation in the case. Amritpal Singh has allegedly fled Punjab after the police tried to nab him while he was travelling from Jalandhar to Moga. The radical preacher is also accused of trying to build a private militia against the Punjab government. It was also claimed that he was stocking weapons from Pakistan.

Centre issues alert at international borders

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the chiefs of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to remain alert in the international border areas of Punjab, India-Nepal, among others in order to stop the escape of Amritpal Singh. Punjab police have also circulated his pictures in order to arrest him as soon as possible.

According to sources, it has been reported that all of the important outposts at the international borders with Nepal, Punjab and Bangladesh have been alerted after it was suspected that Amritpal Singh may flee the country in order to avoid his arrest.